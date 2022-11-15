IOF Detain Palestinian Father and His Three Sons in Jerusalem

Bethlehem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces detained on Monday, a Palestinian citizen and his three sons from inside their house after they raided it in the occupied city of Jerusalem, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces arrested Saeed Al-Shawish and his three sons, Ahmed, Abdullah, and Hamza, from their home in Bab Hatta area of the Old City of occupied Jerusalem without prior notice.

Since this morning, Israeli occupation forces detained 17 Palestinians after breaking into their homes over military raids in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

Israeli occupation forces have been escalating their violent raids in the West Bank and Jerusalem since the start of 2022. On a semi-daily basis, West Bank residents wake up to the Israeli military invading their towns and cities. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)