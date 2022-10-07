Select Language

IOF Detain Palestinian Child in Jerusalem (photo: M Shaaban/MINA)

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces (IOF) detained today, Friday, a Palestinian child from the occupied city of Jerusalem, MINA Contributor reported.

Local Palestinian sources reported that the occupation forces detained a Palestinian child while he was in the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli occupation authorities have escalated their violations against the Palestinians in the West Bank in general and in occupied Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa Mosque in particular.

Since this morning, the Israeli occupation forces launched a series of military incursions on a number of Palestinian towns and villages, and shot at Palestinian civilians, injuring dozens of them, including children. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

