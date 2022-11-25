Interfaith Rainforest Initiative Builds Collaboration with NGOs in Protecting Forests and Indigenous Peoples

Chairman of the Institute for the Exaltation of the Environment and Natural Resources of the Indonesian Ulema Council (LPLH SDA MUI) who was appointed as the National Facilitator of the Interfaith Rainforest Initiative (IRI) for Indonesia Dr. Hayu S Prabowo. (Photo: Zoom screenshot)

Jakarta, MINA – The Interfaith Rainforest Initiative (IRI) or the Interfaith Initiative for Tropical Forests is currently preparing a collaborative program to increase the protection of tropical forests and indigenous peoples on this archipelago.

IRI National Facilitator for Indonesia Dr. Hayu S Prabowo, conveyed, the IRI Indonesia platform aims to increase inter-religious collaboration in protecting Indonesia’s tropical forests through a shared understanding of religious spiritual and moral responsibility to the earth.

“In the next month we will explore and build a collaborative IRI local chapter work program with local NGOs. It aims to increase the role of faith-based organizations to stop the loss of tropical forests, especially regarding existing legal, legislative and policy issues regarding forests and the rights of indigenous peoples at the local, provincial and national levels,” said Hayu in Prakarsa’s Online Webinar Interfaith for Tropical Forests held centered in Jakarta on Thursday evening.

The online webinar was attended by a number of IRI interfaith figures who are committed to calling for the protection of Indonesia’s tropical forests as an effort to protect the world’s lungs in the archipelago region.

Hayu explained, the IRI Indonesia platform became a forum for religious leaders and religious communities to work hand in hand with indigenous peoples, government, civil society, and the business world in actions that protect tropical forests and protect those who act as guardians.

“This initiative moves globally to bring a moral voice about forest protection to international policy-making forums on the environment, climate change, indigenous peoples’ issues and sustainable development,” said Chair of the Indonesian Council of Ulama Council (LPLH SDA MUI) that.

In its implementation, continued Hayu, the IRI Indonesia collaboration forum will carry out activities referring to three main objectives, namely raising awareness, mobilizing action, and advocating.

“IRI Indonesia’s first agenda is to educate and raise awareness about the deforestation crisis and equip religious leaders with the necessary knowledge, educational tools and training to become effective advocates for tropical forest protection,” he said.

Hayu explained the second agenda is to mobilize religion-based actions by connecting religious leaders with partners from various sectors to increase collective impact.

“Finally, the third is that this inter-religious collaboration forum must be able to influence policies and advocate for governments and companies to adopt, fulfill and expand their commitments to protect tropical forests and the rights of indigenous peoples who act as guardians,” he concluded.

The IRI online webinar, moderated by Juliarta B Ottay, Chairman of the Mandala Katalika Association, was attended by a number of religious leaders, namely M Ali Yusuf (LPBI NU), Gatot Supangkat (MLH Muhammadiyah), KRHT Astono Chandra Dana (PHDI), Pastor Jimmy Sormin (PGI), Philip K. Widjaja (Permabudhi), Father Agustinus Heri Wibowo (KomHAK KWI), Peter Lesmana (Matakin), and Erasmus Cahyadi (AMAN), as well as experts and representatives of NGOs concerned with the environment.

IRI Indonesia

The Interfaith Rainforest Initiative (IRI) is an international interfaith alliance, initiated by UNEP, that aims to bring faith-based moral influence and leadership to global efforts to end tropical deforestation.

This initiative is the realization of the Religions for Peace International meeting in Oslo, Norway, in June 2018.

Prakarsa works through national programs to initiate forest protection in Tropical forest countries, particularly those that cover the remaining 70 percent of the world’s tropical forests namely Indonesia, Brazil, Peru, Colombia and the Congo.

IRI Indonesia was launched on 30-31 January 2020 as a global movement to bring a moral voice on forest protection to international policy-making forums on the environment, climate change, indigenous peoples’ issues and sustainable development.

The IRI initiative in Indonesia was joined by a number of religious elements such as the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Nahdlatul Ulama, Muhammadiyah, the Communion of Churches in Indonesia (PGI), the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference (KWI) and Parisada Hindu Dharma Indonesia (PHDI).

Then, there are elements of the Indonesian Buddhist Association (PERMABUDHI), the Indonesian Confucian Council of Religion (MATAKIN), the Alliance of Indigenous Peoples of the Archipelago (AMAN), experts, and environmental NGOs. (T/RE1)

