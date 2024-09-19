IndoNEX 2024 Shows Indonesian Products, Culture, and Education in Kenya

Nairobi, MINA – The Indonesia Nairobi Expo 2024 (IndoNEX 2024) , was officially inaugurated at the Sarit Expo Center in Nairobi, Kenya on Monday.

The event was opened by the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Kenya, Dr. Mohamad Hery Saripudin, together with the Guest of Honor, the Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade, and Industry of Kenya, Hon. Mr. Salim Mvurya. Also in attendance was the Permanent Secretary for Trade, Mr. Alfred Ombudo K’Ombudo, alongside other distinguished guests, Ambassadors and the members of diplomatic community as well as business leaders from both Indonesia and Kenya.

The opening ceremony featured a captivating performance of the Merak Dance, or Peacock Dance, a traditional dance from West Java, performed by dancers from Gema Cita Nusantara. The dance, known for its elegance and grace, set a vibrant tone for the event and symbolized the spirit of cultural exchange between Indonesia and Kenya.

In his opening remarks, Hery Saripudin welcomed the guests and participants to the second edition of the Indonesia Nairobi Expo, emphasizing the event’s significance not only as a platform to showcase Indonesian products, culture, and education but also as a celebration of the 45th anniversary of Indonesia-Kenya diplomatic relations.

Reflecting on the growth of bilateral relations since the historic state visit of the President of Indonesia to Kenya in August 2023, Saripudin stated, “The signing of 15 agreements during that visit, most of which focus on economic cooperation including trade and investment, has paved the way for a deeper partnership between our two nations.

“I am optimistic that we will soon witness a landmark cooperation in the energy sector, a testament to our shared commitment to mutual prosperity.”

He also highlighted the opportunities provided by IndoNEX 2024, saying, “This event serves as an important starting point, followed by the 39th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) in Jakarta, which I warmly invite the esteemed members of the Kenyan business community to attend.”

Meanwhile, Salim Mvurya, the Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade, and Industry, shared his appreciation for the growing partnership between Kenya and Indonesia.

He praised the traditional Merak Dance, describing it as a beautiful representation of Indonesia’s cultural heritage and a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations. He noted that Indonesia’s decision to hold IndoNEX 2024 in Nairobi reflects its confidence in the Kenyan market and its potential for growth.

He emphasized Kenya’s strategic position as the gateway to Africa, particularly with the upcoming Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and stressed that now is an opportune time for Indonesia to explore the Kenyan market and the broader African region.

Mvurya acknowledged the significant growth in trade between Kenya and Indonesia but pointed out that the trade balance still favors Indonesia. He expressed his hope that the IndoNEX 2024 would serve as a platform to explore new avenues of economic cooperation and opportunities for mutual benefit.

He highlighted the importance of knowledge exchange, especially in manufacturing technology, textiles, and agriculture, and reaffirmed the shared commitment of Kenya and Indonesia to green technology.

Concluding his remarks, he called for deeper cooperation and expressed his belief that IndoNEX 2024 could be a stepping stone for both nations to explore new opportunities in trade, investment, and technology.

The highlight of the opening ceremony was the moment when Hery Saripudin and Salim Mvurya jointly marked the opening of IndoNEX 2024 by striking a gong together, symbolizing the start of this important event aimed at boosting bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

IndoNEX 2024, which runs from September 16 to 18, 2024, features a variety of exhibitors showcasing Indonesian export products, including large companies and SMEs across sectors such as food and beverage, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), industrial adhesives, agricultural products, and more.

Additionally, the event promotes Indonesian higher education institutions and scholarship programs, offering opportunities for Kenyan students to explore study options in the Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember, a technical university from Surabaya; and the Universitas Islam Indonesia (Indonesia Islamic University) from Yogyakarta. With hundreds of business leaders, government officials, and the general public expected to attend, IndoNEX 2024 provides a unique platform for business-to-business (B2B) and people-to-people (P2P) interactions. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)