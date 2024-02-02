Indonesia’s Nahdlatul Ulama, Muhammadiyah Receive Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2024

Abu Dhabi, MINA – Zayed Award for Human Fraternity United Arab Emirates (UAE) Friday announced the 2024 award recipients to Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) and Muhammadiyah from Indonesia, heart surgeon from Egypt Sir Magdi Yacoub and leader little people from Chile, Sister Nelly Leon Correa.

“It is an honor for us, the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity jury, to announce the award recipients who have championed the values ​​of human fraternity, and served as beacons of hope in their communities,” said Secretary General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Hakim Mohamed Abdelsalam in his statement.

The award recipients were selected for their extraordinary efforts to address complex social challenges, promote peaceful coexistence and ignite a spirit of solidarity among humanity at both the international and grassroots levels.

The award will be presented on February 5, 2024 at the Founder’s Memorial Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Muhammadiyah and Nahdlatul Ulama are the two largest Islamic organizations in Indonesia with more than 190 million members. Both were recognized for their extraordinary efforts in implementing humanitarian values ​​and building peace. By establishing educational institutions and hospitals, as well as managing poverty alleviation projects, these two organizations have improved the lives of Indonesian people and vulnerable groups around the world.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sir Magdi Yacoub was honored for his efforts to provide medical services to save those most in need, including vulnerable groups.

As founder of the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation in Egypt and the Chain of Hope charity organization in the UK, Dr. Yacoub has helped save thousands of lives, especially children. He established cardiac centers in Ethiopia and Mozambique, as well as in Kigali, Rwanda, which is currently under construction.

Sister Nelly Leon Correa, also known as “Mother Nelly”, is the President and co-founder of the Fundación Mujer Levántate (Woman Standing Up Foundation). This organization aims to provide support for female prisoners, by providing comprehensive assistance in correctional institutions.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an independent international award held annually to honor every individual and institution regardless of their background and origin, those who work selflessly and tirelessly beyond obstacles to realize the eternal values ​​of solidarity, integrity, justice and optimism and create breakthroughs towards peaceful coexistence.

The awards were first held in 2019, following a historic meeting in Abu Dhabi between His Holiness Pope Francis and His Holiness Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb. On this occasion, they jointly signed the Document on Human Fraternity.

The award was given in honor of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the United Arab Emirates, who was renowned for his humanitarian efforts and dedication in helping all people regardless of their background or origin. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)