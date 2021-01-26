Indonesia’s Covid-19 Translucent into 1 Million Cases

Jakarta, MINA – Positive cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) increased by 13,094 people on Tuesday. The addition made the total positive cases in Indonesia through 1,012,350 people.

Of these, 820,356 people are declared cured (an increase of 10,868), and 28,468 others died (an increase of 336). Additional patients recovered today set new records.

The surge in positive cases of Covid-19 has occurred since January 2021. The number of new positive cases has several times exceeded 10,000 in one day.

A number of areas also lack special beds for coronavirus patients who need treatment. The hospital bed occupancy rate has reached 80 percent in several areas.

Apart from the hospital, in Jakarta the grave land is also starting to fill up. The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government is now re-opening new land to be the last place for coronavirus’ burial.

Various attempts have been made by the government to control the virus, starting from the implementation of Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB), proportional PSBB, to the current implementation of restrictions on community activities (PPKM). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)