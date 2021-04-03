Indonesian Ulema Recommends Two Steps to Defend Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – The Head of The Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Comission of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, conveyed two steps that must be taken to fight Israeli occupation in defending Palestine.

It was conveyed in the International Webinar organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) with the theme “Building Universal Cooperation in the Liberation of Al Aqsa and Palestine” on Saturday.

“For the Indonesian people and especially Muslims, sovereignty and independence can never be sold to anyone, let alone to a colonial state.The invaders must be fought through various means and steps,” Sudarnoto said.

According to him, there are two important steps to take. First, fighting through the United Nations forum and other bilateral or multilateral forums.

“Muslim countries can encourage the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) to take tactical and strategic steps against Israel and carry out internal consolidation to become an effective and influential force to defend the Palestinian people and nation and create global peace,” he said.

Second, Indonesian Muslim civil society organizations can form and strengthen interfaith alliances to defend the struggle of the Palestinian people and nation against Israel, to restore the social, economic, and political rights of the Palestinian people that have been destroyed and seized by Israel.

“The right to practice worship and religious teachings as well as the Al-Aqsa Mosque must also be protected by an interfaith alliance from the brutal actions of the Israeli military, as well as continuing the humanitarian aid, health and education programs that have been provided by the people and the nation of Indonesia and other nations,” he explained.

Sudarnoto added that the alliance between religions and civilizations plays a very important role in creating peace.

The webinar is part of the series of Tabligh Akbar Virtual 1442H events, which will be held on Sunday.

The Aqsa Working Group (AWG), which was founded in 2008, is an institution formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of Muslims to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine.

AWG is also active in distributing aid to victims of disasters that occurred in Indonesia, mobilizing solidarity and assistance for Rohingya refugees, Syria and Yemen as well as various other Social, Religious and Humanitarian activities. (L/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)