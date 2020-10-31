Indonesian Ulema Council Invites Muslims Worldwide to Boycott French Products

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) invites world Muslims worldwide to boycott all French products until President Emmanuel Macron apologized to Muslims for his statement.

MUI said Macron did not heed the warnings of Muslims worldwide. MUI considers Macron to remain arrogant by praising the attitude of the group upholding freedom of expression. According to MUI, Macron’s freedom of expression is egotistical.

“Thus, President Emmanuel Macron only pays attention to his interests and does not care about the interests and beliefs of the rest of the world community, especially Muslims who number more than 1.9 billion on earth,” said Deputy General Chairman Muhyiddin Junaidi and Secretary General Anwar Abbas in written broadcast on Friday.

The seven points of appeal from the MUI include:

First, boycotting all products originating from the French state and obedience to the Government of the Republic of Indonesia to apply pressure and strong warnings to the French Government as well as policies to temporarily withdraw the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia in Paris until President Emmanuel Macron retracts his words and apologizes to Muslims.

Second, Indonesian Muslims do not want to find enemies, Muslims only want to live side by side in peace and harmony, but if those who are considered the Head of the French State do not want to develop an attitude of tolerance and mutual respect, Muslim Ummah who also have self-respect and dignity are ready to overcome their attitudes and actions by boycotting all products coming from France, until President Emmuel Macron retractes his statements and apologizes to the Muslim.

Third, stop all acts of humiliation and violation against the Great Prophet Muhammad, including making caricatures and hate speech for any reason.

Fourth, support the position of the OIC and its members such as Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait, Pakistan, Bangladesh which have boycotted all products of the French State.

Fifth, the closeness to the European Union Court to immediately take action and choose France for the actions and attitudes of President Emmanuel Macron who had insulted the Great Prophet Muhanmmad SAW.

Sixth, it is appealed to all preachers / da’i / muballigh / asatidz to convey material messages on Friday’s Khutbahs to criticize and reject the insult of Rasulullah Muhammad SAW.

Seventh, appeal to the Muslim Ummah of Indonesia to convey their aspirations in a peaceful and civilized manner. These statements and appeals are made to be properly known. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)