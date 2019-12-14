Indonesian-UAE Minister Discuss Defense Industry

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto received an honorary visit from the Minister of Defense of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammad Ahmed Al Bowardi Al Falacy, on Friday in Central Jakarta.

On this occasion, Prabowo said the Indonesian Defense Industry was ready to cooperate with the UAE defense industry. Indonesian defense industry products such as weapons made by PT Pindad have already been tested for their quality and able to compete with products from other countries.

Likewise, the quality of CN-235 aircraft products made by PT Dirgantara Indonesia, where the UAE has also purchased and used as 7 CN-235 aircraft for military transport and VVIP transportation.

Indonesia and the UAE through the Ministry of Defense of each country signed the Letter of Intent (LoI) document on defense cooperation on July 24, 2019, ago. The cooperation includes visits between defense officials, education, and training cooperation and defense industry cooperation.

Along with the increasing intensity of the two countries’ defense cooperation, Indonesia hopes that the status and legal of cooperation can be increased from the LoI to the DCA (Defense Cooperation Agreement).

In the meeting of the Defense Ministers of two friendly countries, in addition to discussing defense industry cooperation also discussed efforts to increase cooperation in the field of education and training. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)