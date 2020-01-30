Prabowo Meets Russian Defense Minister

Moscow, MINA – Indonesian Defense Minister, Prabowo Subianto, visited Moscow and met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Defense Ministers of the two countries agreed to further enhance relations and cooperation in the field of defense and military engineering.

“Indonesia’s friendly relations with Russia in the field of defense and security have been built for quite a long time. Russia which was previously part of the Soviet Union has helped Indonesia a lot in the field of military engineering, “Prabowo said at the meeting, according to a press statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Moscow received by MINA on Thursday.

According to the Indonesian Minister of Defense, Indonesia wanted to continue to develop relations with Russia.

Meanwhile, Sergei Shoigu said that Indonesia was one of Russia’s important partners in the Asia Pacific region. The Cooperation with Indonesia is based on friendship and mutual trust.

“The Declaration of Strategic Partnership which is being prepared by the two countries to be signed will be an important milestone in relations between Russia and Indonesia,” he said.

During the meeting, the two parties also noted that there were important historic events in 2020 for the two countries. The Defense Minister’s meeting coincides with 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries which will be commemorated on 3 February 2020.

On August 17, 2020 Indonesia will commemorate the 75th Independence Day. Russian Defense Minister expressed his readiness to participate in activities in the series of celebrations. Shoigu added in 2020 Russia will also celebrate 75 years of Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War and the end of World War II.

During his two-day visit to Moscow, the Indonesian Defense Minister and the delegation also held a series of meetings with the defense and IT industry, particularly in relation to cyber security.

During his visit in Russia Minister of Defense, Prabowo was accompanied by the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Russian Federation concurrently the Republic of Belarus, M.Wahid Supriyadi, Inspector General of Defense Keman Lt. Gen. Ida Bagus Purwalaksana, Director General of Marshan TNI Ponang Djawanto, as well as a number of other senior officials from the Indonesian Ministry of Defense.

Wahid considered the first visit of a ministerial-level official at the beginning of the 70th anniversary of the RI-Russia diplomatic relations would further strengthen relations between the two countries.

According to him, the potential for cooperation in the field of defense and military engineering with Russia is huge, not only in the procurement of defense equipment for Indonesia, but also in joint production and technology transfer. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)