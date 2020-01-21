Indonesian Sprinter, Zohri Trials to China, Ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian flagship sprinter Muhammad Lalu Zohri to take part in an athletic championship as a trial match in China before competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July.

Indonesian short-distance trainer, Eni Nuraeni, said on Tuesday in Jakarta, Zohri would take part at least two indoor athletic championships which take place on February and March.

The first is Zohri to take the 9th Asian Indoor Championships on February 12-13 in Hangzhou. Next, Zohri will perform at the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Tour in Nanjing, China, on March 13-15.

“Mid-February and March there is the same Asian Indoor Championships. Maybe they will see it there because until June the (Olympic) qualification is still ongoing,” Eni said after training at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta, as quoted from CNNIndonesia on Tuesday.

Even though Zohri has been confirmed to qualify for the 2020 Olympics, Eni assessed that the foster man still need to take part in several championships to improve his mentality and confidence before going down to the biggest sports party in the world.

“This championship is for regular practice. Try your best to improve (the results) yesterday in Osaka,” she said.

At the 2019 Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Osaka, Japan, Zohri was able to finish in third place with a record time of 10.03 seconds. The results ensured Zohri’s ticket to the 2020 Olympics because he successfully broke the 10.05 second pass limit in the 100 meter running category.

For Zohri, the indoor athletics championship will be a challenge. Moreover, Zohri claimed he was still weak in terms of starting blocks.

“There is a difference (between 60 meters and 100 meters). Everyone knows I am slow at starting, the problem is this (60 meters). Tomorrow, the rivals of Asia are equally strong,” the 19-year-old man said.

“Hopefully, it will provide the best performance for Indonesia, because I have never been in an indoor (championship),” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)