Indonesian Response Regarding US Absence from G20 if There is Russian Presence

J lakarta, MINA – Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Teuku Faizasyah responded to the statement by the Minister of Finance of the United States (US) Janet Yellen regarding the planned absence of the US in a number of G20 events if there is Russian presence.

“We are observing what the US Minister of Finance said, but of course we have a policy not to comment on the statements submitted,” said Faizasyah in a press briefing on Thursday.

However, in terms of readiness, he continued, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia has prepared everything for the success of the implementation.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia is the holder of the Finance Track in the implementation of the G20.

However, he believes that the Ministry of Finance has prepared everything for the successful implementation of the G20 Finance Track.

Faizasyah explained, as the host, Indonesia was trying to implement the rules for organizing the G20 as in previous presidencies.

Of course, Indonesia hopes for the presence of all G20 members in various series of G20 meetings, be it the Sherpa Track or the Financial Track.

Invitation letters to G20 member countries were sent by Indonesia, as the host, on 22 February 2022, exactly two days before Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Speaking of the G20, of course talking about a fairly long process leading to the G20 summit. Thus the continuity of meeting one another is important. We hope that these meetings can still run according to the schedule and plans that have been set,” he said.

Previously, reported by western media, the United States said it would not participate in a number of meetings at the G20 if Russia was present.

The statement was made by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen while speaking at the House Financial Services Committee. He asked that Russia be excluded from the G20. (L/RE1)

