Indonesian President Jokowi to Visit Kiev, Moscow

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, said that Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is planning to visit Kiev, Ukraine, and Moscow, Russia.

Retno said that President Jokowi is also planning to meet the leaders of the two countries, namely Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“During visits to Kiev and Moscow, of course, Mr. President will held a meeting with President Zelenskiy and President Putin,” said Retno in a virtual press briefing on Wednesday (June 22).

According to Retno, the visit to the two countries was carried out in an abnormal situation.

“We understand that the current situation is still very, very complicated. The world also understands the complexity of the existing problems,” he said.

Even though the situation is difficult and the problems are complex, continued Retno, as President of the G20 and a member of the Champion Group of the Global Crisis Response Group formed by the Secretary General of the United Nations, President Jokowi chose to try to contribute and not choose to remain silent.

President Jokowi is the first Asian leader to visit the two countries.

According to the Foreign Minister, President Jokowi’s visit shows concern for humanitarian issues, tries to contribute to dealing with the food crisis caused by war and its impact is felt by all countries, especially developing and low-income countries and continues to encourage the spirit of peace.

Before visiting Kiev and Moscow, the President of the Republic of Indonesia will attend the invitation to the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany on 26-27 June 2022. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)