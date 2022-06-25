Indonesian President Joins Virtual Dialogue with BRICS Leaders

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo attended a virtual meeting of the High-level Dialogue on Global Development which was attended by leaders BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) and relevant developing countries on Friday (June 24).

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted the meeting with the theme “Fostering a Global Development Partnership for a New Era to Jointly Implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.

In his speech, President Jokowi hoped that BRICS could be a catalyst for strengthening investment in developing countries.

“Similar efforts were also carried out by the G20 Presidency of Indonesia, encouraging investment that creates added value for developing countries,” he said.

President Jokowi encourages strengthening new sources of growth. According to him, BRICS cooperation with partner countries must support inclusive digital transformation, development of green industries and green infrastructure, as well as strengthening access of developing countries to global supply chains.

According to him, the challenges facing the world today are very heavy, namely challenges to food security, energy security, to financial stability which are increasingly difficult.

World economic growth this year also fell 1 percent to 2.6 percent, and the achievement of the sustainable development goals or SDGs has been significantly delayed.

The SDGs funding gap that has increased from US$ 2.5 trillion per year before the pandemic to US$ 4.2 trillion per year post-pandemic must be closed immediately. In addition, innovative funding must be promoted, especially the role of the private sector must be strengthened.

As quoted from Wikipedia, BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, five countries with rapid economic growth.

This acronym was first coined by Goldman Sachs in 2001. According to him, by 2050, the combined economies of the four countries will beat the richest countries in the world today. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)