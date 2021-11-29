Indonesian President Conveys Message of Solidarity to Palestinian People

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday conveyed a message of solidarity for the Palestinian people and called on the international community to continue to support the resolution of regional issues through the vision of a two-state solution in line with international parameters and applicable UN resolutions.

“Today, November 29, to coincide with the momentum of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, the President of the Republic of Indonesia conveyed a message of solidarity in writing,” said Muhsin Syihab, Expert Staff for Inter-Agency Relations at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the commemoration of International Solidarity Day for Palestine and the signing of the MoU for the Construction of the Indonesian Hospital Hebron MUI-Hebron Mayoral Government in Jakarta on Monday.

President also expressed his concern over the ongoing violations of the rights of the Palestinian people by Israel, especially in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Humanitarian issues faced by the Palestinian people have always received serious attention from the Government of the Republic of Indonesia,” said Muhsin.

In this regard, continued Muhsin, the Indonesian government has prepared a grant in the form of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people to overcome the impact of Covid-19 in the amount of more than IDR 33 billion.

In addition, in order to help prepare the Palestinians for their independence, from 2008 to 2020, Indonesia has provided at least 177 capacity building programs and training which have been utilized by more than two thousand Palestinians. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)