Indonesian Parliament Main Sponsor of Russia-Ukraine Peace Resolution

Chairman of the House of Representatives Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) Fadli Zon after attending the ASEAN +3 meeting, which is a side event of the 144th IPU Session, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Sunday (20/3/2022). (Photo: Agung/nvl/Parliamentary)

Nusa Dua, MINA – The Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) Fadli Zon said, at the Asean +3 meeting, it was agreed that the Indonesian Parliament would be a member of the committee that would draft a Russia-Ukraine peace resolution.

The resolution, said Fadli, will be brought to the Asia Pacific meeting on the same day, as reported by the Parliamentary.

“We (DPR RI) are the main sponsor (of emergency Russian-Ukrainian goods). We are the ones who make the sponsorship and will offer it to the world’s parliaments,” said Fadli after the ASEAN +3 meeting, which was a side event of the 144th IPU Session in Nusa Dua, Bali on Sunday.

Fadli explained that the emergency items could be an alternative solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Indeed, countries in Europe have made an emergency item regarding Russia and Belarus against Ukraine.

“We don’t think it’s parliamentary territory. Well, for that we propose what the role of parliament in resolving conflicts in Russia and Ukraine. So we are more directed towards solutions,” he said.

The world parliament, continued Fadli, has a very big impact on world peace. The members of parliament are extensions of the people so that they are more free to voice and express opinions.

“But if then our existence is only to blame, of course there is no solution. We become a bridge for the community to find solutions to these conflicts. For that, we propose the establishment of a parliamentary regulation,” he concluded.

Previously, the Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Puan Maharani, stated that she would encourage discussion of the Ukraine crisis in the 144th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Session this time.

As President of Assembly at the 144th IPU, Puan stated that she would invite the IPU assembly to discuss the resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“Parliament needs to be more involved in discussing international issues. The role of Parliament is needed to provide support to international agreements, including issues of international peace and security, which are also a concern because the world is not completely free from conflict,” said Puan at a press conference in Nusa Dua, Bali on Saturday.

According to Puan, parliament can play a role in building trust and can be a bridge in reducing differences between countries.

“We will discuss important actions regarding Ukraine. We will ensure that the war in Ukraine can be immediately stopped and carried out with weapons,” he explained.

Puan also stated that the 144th IPU will participate so that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. In addition, said Puan, the 144th IPU will encourage humanitarian access to civilians to be guaranteed.

Previously, Puan reminded the importance of the UN Charter in conflict resolution between Russia and Ukraine. The United Nations Charter itself saves to save future generations from disaster.

The UN Charter also demands that its members practice tolerance and live together in peace with one another. Not only that, the UN Charter also mandates its members to accept the principles and methods that force of arms should not be used. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)