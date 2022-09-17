Indonesian NGOs Reject Israeli Football Team Play in U-20 World Cup 

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian NGOs, The Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), KISDI and BSMI, held meeting with the leader of the Regional pRepresentatives Council (DPD) to discuss about their rejection of the Israeli Football National Team’s participation in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup which will be held in Indonesia.

AWG Presidium, M Anshorullah expressed his hope for the Indonesian government to outright reject the Israeli team’s participation in the World Cup in Indonesia on May 2023.

“In the preamble of the 1945 Constitution, Indonesia outright rejects all types of colonialism in the world because it is not in accordance with the principles of humanity and justice, and President Joko Widodo also clearly stated at the 2016 OIC Summit to boycott Israeli products,” he explained.

He also stated, Israel’s participation in this event makes Indonesia be tested in front of the world for its commitment to establish world peace in the independence of all nations.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the DPD, AA Lanyalla Mahmud Mattalitti said his party would continue to accommodate the public’s aspiration even though the decision on the Israeli national team’s participation is in the FIFA’s hands.

“The decision on the Israeli national team’s participation is in the FIFA’s hands, not the Indonesian government as the 2023 World Cup host country, but we will try to deliver their rejection to the President by an official letter issued by the DPD,” said Mattalitti. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)