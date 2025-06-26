SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Italian Supermarket Chain Withdraws Israeli Products in Solidarity with Gaza

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views

Palestinians attend the national products exhibition calling people to boycott Israeli goods in Gaza city on 3 December 2018 [Ashraf Amra/Middle East Monitor]

Rome, MINA – A major Italian supermarket chain, Coop Alleanza 3.0, announced on Wednesday, its decision to remove products of Israeli origin from its shelves. This move comes as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Gaza, who are currently facing a severe humanitarian crisis.

“We cannot remain indifferent to what is happening in Gaza,” Coop Alleanza 3.0 stated in an official statement quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The supermarket chain called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and condemned the Israeli blockade, which has obstructed the entry of humanitarian aid into the territory.

Coop Alleanza 3.0 specified that the decision includes the withdrawal of various products, such as Israeli-produced dates and tahini, among other goods.

Also Read: Pancasila and Religious Diplomacy Offer Global Solution for Diverse Societies: Minister of Religious

In a related move, Coop Alleanza 3.0 also announced that it would begin selling Gaza Cola, a product wholly owned by Palestinians. The proceeds from Gaza Cola sales will be directed towards rebuilding a hospital in the Gaza Strip. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Political Observer Says Iran’s Attack Harms Israel, Gaza Remains Alone

TagBoycot Israel Coop Alleanza Italian Market

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Italian Supermarket Chain Withdraws Israeli Products in Solidarity with Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinian Activists in the US: Stop Paying Taxes for Israel

  • Sunday, 16 April 2023 - 14:50 WIB
Palestine

Lebanese Junior Table Tennis Athlete Refuses to Face Israel’s Rival at World Championships

  • Sunday, 27 November 2022 - 07:33 WIB
International

Tebboune Withdraw During Israeli President’s COP27 Speech 

  • Saturday, 12 November 2022 - 23:38 WIB
Palestine

Indonesian NGOs Reject Israeli Football Team Play in U-20 World Cup 

  • Saturday, 17 September 2022 - 20:51 WIB
America

US AMBASSADOR SAYS AMERICA TO OPPOSE BOYCOTT OF ISRAEL

  • Saturday, 6 June 2015 - 15:03 WIB
Load More
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Genocide Update: 55,908 Killed, 131,138 Injured in Israeli Attacks

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 16:40 WIB
Indonesia

MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Iranian attack on the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar(photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 10:31 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Declares Jakarta as the World’s Halal Capital

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 19:02 WIB
International

Iran Denies Trump’s Claim of Ceasefire Agreement with Israel

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 17:48 WIB
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Ten Israelis Killed in Iranian Missile Strike Hours Before Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 20:23 WIB
Aid seker in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Over 500 Palestinians Killed in “Israeli-American Death Traps” in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 25 June 2025 - 09:44 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us