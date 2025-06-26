Italian Supermarket Chain Withdraws Israeli Products in Solidarity with Gaza

Rome, MINA – A major Italian supermarket chain, Coop Alleanza 3.0, announced on Wednesday, its decision to remove products of Israeli origin from its shelves. This move comes as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Gaza, who are currently facing a severe humanitarian crisis.

“We cannot remain indifferent to what is happening in Gaza,” Coop Alleanza 3.0 stated in an official statement quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The supermarket chain called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and condemned the Israeli blockade, which has obstructed the entry of humanitarian aid into the territory.

Coop Alleanza 3.0 specified that the decision includes the withdrawal of various products, such as Israeli-produced dates and tahini, among other goods.

In a related move, Coop Alleanza 3.0 also announced that it would begin selling Gaza Cola, a product wholly owned by Palestinians. The proceeds from Gaza Cola sales will be directed towards rebuilding a hospital in the Gaza Strip. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

