Indonesian Maritim Agency-Indian Coast Guard Establish Maritime Security Cooperation

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) agree to cooperate in maritime security and safety.

The agreement in the form of the MoU was signed by the Head of the Indonesian Bakamla Army Admiral Aan Kurnia and Director General of Indian Coast Guard K Natarajan virtually on Monday (June 6).

The signing of the MoU which was held at the Bakamla Headquarters RI, Menteng, Central Jakarta witnessed by the Indian Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Pradeep Kumar Rawat and the Indian Defense Attache Captain Amitabh Saxena.

Both countries hope that some of the activities carried out by both parties can be increased in future implementation.

“Many activities have been carried out by Bakamla RI and ICG, especially in the form of training, port visits, and bilateral consultations,” said the Head of Bakamla RI in a press statement received by MINA on Tuesday.

According to him, Bakamla RI always prioritizes capacity building, information exchange, and steps to increase trust in bilateral partnerships.

“With maritime security and safety conditions in the region today, a good partnership is far more valuable than gold. This helps maintain security and peace in the region, “he explained.

As two countries in the Indian Ocean, Indonesia and India have many common interests to ensure the Indian Ocean is safe.

“I believe that we must continue to explore the cooperation that can be carried out in the Indian Ocean region, and for this the document of cooperation is signed,” added the Head of Bakamla RI.

The cooperation that has been carried out between Bakamla RI and ICG, among others, is the work visit of the Head of Bakamla RI on December 16-18, 2018 in New Delhi, India.

Port Visit of Shaurya ICG Ship on 17-20 November 2019 took place at JICT 2, Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta.

As well as the participation of Bakamla RI and ICG in the annual INDINDO Coordinated Patrol activities carried out by the Indian Navy. (T/RE1)

