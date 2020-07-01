Indonesian House of Representatives Strongly Condemns Israel’s Annexation Plan

Group photo after Commission I of the Indonesian House of Representatives conveyed an official stance against the West Bank annexation efforts, and rejected efforts that constituted the legalization of Israeli occupation of Palestine in a press conference at the Parliament House, Senayan, Jakarta, Tuesday (06/30/2020). Photo: Andri / dpr.go.id

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian House of Representatives Commission I conveyed an official stance regarding Israel’s plan to occupy and expand settlements for Israelis in the occupied Palestinian territories, covering most of the Jordan Valley which is one third of the West Bank and North Dead Sea.

“Indonesian House of Representatives Commission I criticized and strongly condemned Israel’s annexation of the West Bank under PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s government,” Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Commission I Abdul Kharis told a Commission press conference in charge of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, Communication and Information at the Parliament Building, Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday.

Kharis said that Israel’s actions were contrary to international laws, parameters, principles and agreements, especially with the resolutions of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,

“Commission I of the Indonesian House of Representatives took a firm stand against the West Bank annexation efforts, and rejected the efforts which constituted the legalization of Israeli occupation of Palestine,” Kharis stressed.

He said that Indonesian Parliament viewed Israel’s annexation of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley as the ideals of the Israeli occupiers to confiscate all Palestinian land and annihilate the Palestinian people.

With the control of the West Bank region, the process of Israeli colonization will increasingly gain legality and strength, especially in the Al Quds (Jerusalem) region which is now claimed to be the capital of Israel.

“Israeli military occupation of the region will not only involve Israel and Palestine, but will further complicate the resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and heighten regional instability and impact on the global situation,” he explained.

House of Representatives calls on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to optimize diplomacy bilaterally and multilaterally to carry out a joint rejection of the real world community against the annexationf the West Bank region and voice the Palestinian struggle for freedom, humanity, justice and the right to return to their ancestral land.

The House of Representatives also urged the UN, organizations and the international community to intervene in the crisis situation in Palestine by prioritizing humanitarian actions for the protection of Palestinian civilians who are victims of a worsening humanitarian situation including victims of arrest, torture and even murder by Israeli authorities.

House of Representatives Commission I calls on all members of Parliament and Governments throughout the world along with the international community to fight for a peaceful resolution for an independent Palestine.

Kharis added the failure of the world to respond to the threat of Israeli annexation of the West Bank is a serious threat to the pattern of international relations, and will only provide a loophole for many other countries to annexation with territorial claims that ignore the principles of international law.

“Therefore, the House of Representatives Commission I calls on the international community to maintain the principles of multilateralism based on rules-based world order in order to create world stability and security in the long run,” Kharis added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)