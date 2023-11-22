Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Evacuated within Four Hours

Gaza, MINA – Palestine Today correspondent reported that all patients and medical staff at the Indonesian Hospital in the north of the Palestinian Gaza Strip will be evacuated on Wednesday morning, in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

According to information gathered by MINA, the evacuation began at around 08.00 local time and will be carried out in the next four hours before facing further Israeli military attacks.

The Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Mounir Al Barsh, told Al Jazeera TV that the Israeli military was still surrounding the Indonesian hospital with artillery fire and threatened to take further action within the next four hours.

A total of 2,600 patients, displaced civilians and medical staff, are still inside the Indonesian Hospital under Israeli siege in the northern Gaza Strip.

Gaza-based Health Ministry spokesman Ahsraf al-Qudra in the city said Tuesday “400 injured people and their companions are still inside (Indonesian) hospitals, in addition to 200 medical personnel and around 2,000 refugees.”

The Indonesian hospital has been surrounded and attacked by the Israeli military since last Sunday.

Before the Indonesian Hospital, Israel had launched various attacks on other health facilities in Gaza, including Al Shifa Hospital, which is the largest hospital in the region.

The order to evacuate the Indonesian hospital and the threat of an attack in the next four hours took place when Israel announced a four-day ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Even so, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Israel will continue its aggression against Gaza until its objectives are achieved. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)