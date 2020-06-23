Indonesian Halal Standards Become International Referrals

Bogor, MINA – In the aspect of halal certification and halal standards, Indonesia has become a reference and adopted by foreign halal certification institutions.

At least 45 halal certification bodies from 26 countries (LSHLSN) have adopted and implemented the Halal Assurance System (SJH) developed by LPPOM MUI.

Furthermore, a number of Indonesian halal figures, especially from the Food, Drugs and Cosmetics Research Institute of the Indonesian Ulema Council (LPPOM MUI) are speakers as well as international halal figures.

“This is an illustration that the system and process of Indonesian halal certification has been recognized internationally,” said LPPOM MUI Director Lukmanul Hakim in a webinar held by LPPOM MUI in Bangka Belitung Province (Babel), the written statement received by MINA on Monday (June 22).

So, it hopes that all the progress has not been reversed by regulations of the central government and the regional government bureaucracy. In fact, halal should be a competitive advantage for domestic products.

“More than that, halal should also be a ‘passport’ or the entrance for Indonesian products to export abroad. Especially, countries with a Muslim majority population,” Lukmanul said. (T/RE1)

