Indonesian Hajj Association Optimistic Hajj to Held This Year

Jakarta, MINA – The Association of Muslim Hajj and Umrah Providers of the Republic of Indonesia (Amphuri) is optimistic that the Hajj can be held this year. Amphuri assessed that the Covid-19 handler conducted by Arab Saudi Kingdom has been very good and should be appreciated.

“In the midst of the global pandemic of Covid-19, there is a glimmer of hope that the implementation of pilgrimage this year can be carried out,” said Chairman of the Central Board of AMPHURI Joko Asmoro as quoted from Republika on Tuesday, April 28.

Joko said this optimism can be seen as the Government of Saudi Arabia has reopened curfews in some cities. As is known during the handling of prevention Covid-19 Saudi Government has imposed a curfew.

Joko said Amphuri’s optimistic attitude as an organization that oversees the organizers of this special pilgrimage, in line with the expectations of prospective pilgrims who will perform the pilgrimage this year. Of course, if the pilgrimage can be carried out it will be adjusted to the conditions of the Covid-19 health protocol.

“That Amphuri is optimistic that this year’s Hajj can be held by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as is the hope of all prospective pilgrims this year who will depart,” he said.

According to him, if you see the latest developments in the handling of Covid-19 in Saudi, the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been doing very well. So that it is slowly able to minimize the spread of Covid-19.

He ensured that, starting on Monday the Saudi Kingdom had also begun to reopen the curfew, though, all activities remained under the supervision of the authorities in the context of preventing Covid-19.

“I got information that starting today, the Saudi government has permitted the resumption of shops, malls and cafes in some cities.Of course, this is a good sign,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)