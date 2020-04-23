Indonesian Govt Set Ramadan Starting from April 24

Jakarta, MINA – The Government of Indonesia and stakeholders agreed on 1 Ramadan 1441 H falls on Friday, April 24, 2020.

The agreement was produced in the isbat session on the initial determination of Ramadan 1441 H, led by the Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi on Thursday evening.

This year’s Isbat trial itself was held with a different scheme in connection with the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) in Indonesia

“We unanimously, set the beginning of Ramadan 1 1441 H, tomorrow to coincide with April 24, 2020,” said the Minister of Religion reading the results of the decision of Islamic prayer session.

“Marhaban ya Ramadan,” said the Minister of Religion.

The isbat session was divided into three sessions. The first session, beginning with exposure to the beginning of the hilal position of Ramadan 1441 H by members of the Falakiyah Team of the Ministry of Religion.

The presentation was broadcast live streaming through the Ministry of Religion’s website and social media.

The Ministry of Religion itself has established hilal monitoring posts (rukyatul hilal) which are spread in 82 monitoring points in 34 provinces in Indonesia.

“Since the initial presentation, it turned out that the (hilal) had met the criteria. The minimum height had exceeded 2 degrees. The elevation had also (met the criteria). Then, the Ramadan hilal at the beginning of Thursday had fulfilled the territory of Indonesia,” said the Member of the Falakiyah Ministry of Religion, Cecep Nurwendaya in the falakiyah team’s explanation on Thursday afternoon.

Then, in the second stage, the isbat hearing was held in private. This session was only attended physically by MUI representatives, the DPR, and Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi, Deputy Minister of Religion Zainut Tauhid Sa’adi, and Kamaruddin himself as Director General of Islamic Community Guidance, Ministry of Religion.

The session began with the reading of a report by the Director of Islamic Affairs regarding the results of rukyatul hilal from all over Indonesia. Community leaders invited to participate in and hold dialogues in the trial process through teleconference. Then the final stage, the results of the isbat trial were publicly announced by Fachrul Razi by teleconference.

It is known, the Central Leadership (PP) Muhammadiyah has first set the beginning of fasting or 1 Ramadhan 1441 H on Friday, April 24, 2020 without waiting for the Isbat hearing from the Ministry of Religion. While Eid al-Fitr falls on Sunday, May 24, 2020. (T/RE1)

