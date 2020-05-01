Indonesian Government Prepares Sport Hall for Residents Losing Home

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian government has prepared a number of public facilities such as a sports hall (GOR) as a temporary residence for residents affected by coronavirus (Covid-19) who lose their homes.

The special government spokesman for Covid-19 Achmad Yurianto said that many residents in several regions, especially Jakarta, had no place to live because of the loss of income caused by coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the sports hall, Yurianto said, many volunteers and entrepreneurs helped to provide dormitories for health workers after handling Covid-19 patients.

“They gave a temporary dormitory, a temporary transit place for health workers who had done their work in the hospital,” he said.

Previously, a number of local governments had also provided sports buildings for residents affected by Covid-19. One of them is in East Jakarta.

However, the provision of this sports hall is designated as a place of isolation and care for covid-19 patients, not for temporary housing.

There are eight sports buildings and 23 gymnasiums prepared to anticipate the booming of Covid-19 patients. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)