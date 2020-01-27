Indonesian Government Makes Efforts to Protect Indonesian Citizens in Wuhan

Surabaya, MINA – President Joko Widodo said on Monday, the government was working hard to provide protection and fulfill the needs of Indonesian citizens who are currently still in Wuhan, China, related to the corona virus outbreak.

President Joko Widodo, who also monitors the development of the corona outbreak both in Indonesia and in China, said that the Indonesian Embassy in Beijing continued to establish contact with Indonesian citizens there.

“While still there. The Indonesian Embassy has spoken in detail and followed suit, “the President said when visiting the PT PAL Indonesia shipping industry in Surabaya.

The Head of State explained the government through Indonesian Embassy strives to meet the logistical needs of the Indonesian citizens and ensure that the delivery of aid goes well.

Regarding the corona virus outbreak, the President appealed to the public to raise awareness. However, people are asked not to panic and worry too much.

“We have done surveillance at all our airports, especially those related to flights to and from China. The most important thing is to be careful and be aware of the symptoms, “Jokowi said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)