Indonesian Government Conveys Condolence over Explosion in Beirut

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government expresses its deepest condolences and sympathy to the family, the Government and the Lebanese people for the explosion that occurred in the port of Beirut on Tuesday to cause casualties and injuries.

“The Indonesian people are always with the Lebanese people in facing this difficult situation and sadness,” said the Indonesian Foreign Ministry in a press statement on Wednesday.

The Indonesian government said it would also continue to monitor the development of the situation in Lebanon after the explosion

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs continues to communicate with the Indonesian Ambassador in Beirut, especially in order to obtain information on the development of the situation and ensure the safety and security of Indonesian Citizens.

So far, a citizen with the initials NNE suffered minor injuries and has received treatment and returned home.

In the records of the Indonesian Embassy in Beirut, there were 1,447 Indonesian citizens living in Lebanon, of which 1,234 were Garuda Contingents who were members of the UNIFIL UN Peace Mission, while 213 others were civilians. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)