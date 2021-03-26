Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government bans Eid 2021 homecoming on May 6-17, 2021. This decision was taken by considering the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

The Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (PMK) Muhadjir Effendy said the transmission and death rate of Covid-19 was still high, especially after the long holiday.

“There is one day of leave with Eid al-Fitr, but no homecoming activities are allowed. Social assistance will be given,” Muhadjir said in Jakarta on Friday.

Muhadjir said the official rules regarding the ban on going home will be further regulated by the National Police and the Ministry of Transportation (Kemenhub).

“The mechanism for the movement of people and goods will be regulated by the relevant ministries and institutions. For religious activities in order to welcome Ramadan, the Ministry of Religion will arrange for it, and consult with religious organizations,” said Muhadjir.

According to Muhadjir, the policy to prohibit Eid homecoming was taken according to President Joko Widodo’s direction on March 23, 2021.

“It is determined that in 2021 homecoming will be abolished. This applies to all state civilian apparatus/Army-Police private employees as well as independent workers and the entire community.

Muhadjir said that all ministries and institutions would prepare good public communication regarding the elimination of this homecoming.

“The ban on going home will start on May 6 to May 17, 2021 and before that and before and after that day and date the public is advised not to carry out movements or activities outside the region as long as it is really urgent and necessary. “he said.

President Joko Widodo previously also reminded the ranks of regional heads about the high risk of covid-19 transmission.

Although currently Indonesia continues to experience a decrease in the positive daily number of Covid-19, he asked all parties to remain vigilant.

Do not let this decrease in daily transmission rates make all regional heads and government off guard, because the risk of covid-19 transmission still exists.

“What I need to remind you of is that our task in handling Covid has not been completed, the risk of Covid is still there. Be careful of the risk of Covid-19,” said Jokowi at the Opening of the V APKASI National Conference at the State Palace on Friday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)