UAE Issues Guidelines for Eid Al Fitr Celebrations

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The UAE Health Ministry has issued guidelines to be followed during Eid holidays to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country, Gulf Today reported.

The ministry said, “With the approach of Eid Al-Fitr, we call upon everyone to cooperate and adhere to procedures and avoid family visits and gatherings, and to limit them only to members of the same family who live in the same house, wear masks and adhere to physical distancing while sitting with the elderly and people with chronic diseases.”

The Emergency and Crises teams in the UAE said, “It is preferable to offer greetings to relatives and friends through electronic communication channels, and not to exchange gifts and food between neighbours.

And refrain from distributing Eidiya to children or even withdrawing it from banks and circulating it among individuals during this period, and using electronic alternatives for that

The National Vaccination Campaign in the UAE continues to achieve its goals, which reflects the strength of the medical and health system in the country, as 69.89 percent of the total eligible group has been achieved, and we mean the eligible group who are over 16 years old.

A rate of 77.84 percent was also achieved for those over 60 years old.

The UAE model in dealing with the pandemic has become an example to be emulated, thanks to the proactive vision of the country, the successes of our first line of defense champions, and the efforts of our health institutions, which makes the UAE the focus of attention and praise of the world in dealing with the COVID-19 virus. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)