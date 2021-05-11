Indonesia Announces Eid Al-Fitr Falls on Thursday, 13 May

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government announces 1 Shawwal or Eid Al-Fitr 1442 Hijriah falls on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

The decision was taken after the government held an Isbat Session at the Ministry of Religion Building Thamrin, Jakarta on Tuesday with reports of no visible hilal in all monitoring points throughout Indonesia.

The Ministry of Religion conducted rukyatul hilal at 88 locations throughout Indonesia.

“Nobody sees the new moon. For that, 1 Shawwal or Eid al-Fitr will fall on Thursday, May 13, 2021, “said Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)