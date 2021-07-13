Palestine Sets Eid Al-Adha Holiday from Monday through Friday of Next Week

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian government set the holiday for the Muslim Eid al-Adha from Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23, according to a statement issued at the conclusion of the cabinet’s weekly meeting in Ramallah.

All government institutions, schools, and most of the private sector will be on holiday for these five days, Wafa reported.

The first day of the four-day Eid al-Adha is Tuesday, July 20. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)