Indonesian Government to Change Eid Al-Fitr Holidays on Eid Al-Adha

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Vice President KH. Ma’ruf Amin said that the government would replace the Eid holiday this time at another time, namely during the Eid al-Adha.

“Even if we can’t right now (Eid holiday), we can postpone it. God willing, the government will shift this Eid holiday. Maybe the long holiday will later be shifted to Eid al-Adha, so the Eid Hajj, “said Ma’ruf in a press statement at the residence of the Vice President’s Office, Central Jakarta on Wednesday.

Although the government has issued a ban on going hometown in an effort to break the chain of coronavirus (COVID-19), friendship can still be done by utilizing technology.

“Thank God, we now, although we cannot face to face, we [can] interact through the media virtually. We can through WA (WhatsApp application), by telephone, even we can through teleconference. Now we can do it without having to meet, and this is also technological assistance, thank God, “he said.

Therefore, Ma’ruf appealed for direct hospitality activities to be temporarily postponed and replaced at other times, namely during Eid al-Adha.

“We just need to shift a little, hopefully Eid al-Adha has lost its coronation so we can meet and stay in touch, just shift the time,” said Ma’ruf.

“Therefore, let us be patient. We first settle to meet face to face, that is for our benefit, the benefit of our parents, the benefit of the whole community, which is essentially the function of friendship is not lost because we can do it virtually. Happy Eid Al Fitr, forgive physically and mentally, “he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)