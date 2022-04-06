Indonesian Government Announced National Holidays for Eid Al-Fitr

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo announced that the government has set a national holiday for Eid al-Fitr 1443 H on 2 and 3 May 2022 and four days of Eid al-Fitr leave on April 29 and May 4-6 2022.

“The government has set a national holiday for Eid Al-Fitr 1443 Hijri on May 2 and 3, 2022, and has also set a joint Eid al-Fitr leave on April 29, 4, 5, and 6 May 2022. Decisions regarding this joint leave will be regulated in more detail through a Decree Together with relevant ministers,” said President Jokowi in a press statement, at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java on Wednesday.

The President said that the public can take advantage of this joint leave to stay in touch with parents, family, and friends at home. However, the Head of State asked the public to always be vigilant because the pandemic is not

over yet.

“We all must always be vigilant, hasten to supplement with booster vaccines, must continue to carry out health protocols in a disciplined manner and must always wear masks when in public places or in crowds,” he said.

The number of travelers this year is estimated at 85 million people. Of this number, it is estimated that there are 14 million travelers from Jabodetabek and 47 percent who will use private vehicles.

The President emphasized that the government will do its best to provide the best service for the people who will carry out the homecoming.

“Of course, the government will work hard to provide maximum service so that travelers can travel safely and comfortably,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)