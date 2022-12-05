Indonesian Football League 1 Match Officially Resumed

Jakarta, MINA – After having been halted for several months since the Kanjuruhan tragedy, Malang, last October 1, the 2022/2023 League 1 season officially will resumed with a kick-off on Monday, December 5, 2022.

The police have provided a recommendation for a kick-off on December 5, 2022 through Police Regulation (Perpol) Number 10 of 2022 concerning Security for Organizing Sports Competitions.

Liga 1 operator PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB) stated that they had received a recommendation letter from the police. The plan is for the continuation of League 1 2022/2023 to be held with a bubble system.

“Thank you to the National Police Headquarters, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of PUPR, and the Ministry of Health for your attention and cooperation so far,” said PT LIB Main Director Ferry Paulus as quoted from LIN’s official website.

The matches will be held in Bantul, DIY (Sultan Agung Stadium), Sleman (Maguwoharjo Stadium), Magelang, Central Java (M. Soebroto Stadium), Solo (Manahan Stadium) and Semarang (Jatidiri Stadium).

The process of obtaining permission to continue the 2022/2023 League 1 competition was quite long because PT LIB had to communicate with many parties, namely the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of PUPR, and the National Police Headquarters. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)