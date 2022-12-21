Indonesian FM: Human Rights Should Give Protection, Not Sharpen Geo-political Rivalry

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said human rights (HAM) should protect human dignity, not sharpen geo-political rivalries.

“In the midst of a difficult situation like today, human rights issues must continue to be our common concern, including the war in Ukraine which also has major implications for human rights issues. We must always prioritize human rights and continue to reject all wrongful treatment of human rights,” said Retno in her opening remarks at the Regional Conversation on Human Rights (RCHR) activity virtually on Tuesday.

In addition, Retno also conveyed three important things related to human rights issues that need to be a joint focus in the region, namely:

First, strengthening the capacity of national and regional human rights institutions, including through strengthening the AICHR (ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights). Furthermore, Foreign Minister Retno hopes that going forward, a human rights dialogue platform in this region can be institutionalized.

Second, the handling of the most urgent human rights issues, including the rights of women and children.

Third, increasing collaboration within the human rights framework. Through this opportunity, the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs also announced Indonesia’s candidacy as a Member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2024-2026 period.

Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, through his recorded message, conveyed the importance of multilateralism and invited all UN countries to strengthen the human rights protection system in a regional and global framework, especially for Indonesia through its chair in ASEAN in 2023.

This Regional Conversation on Human Rights (RCHR) activity was initiated by Indonesia in order to celebrate world human rights day, and marks the end of Indonesia’s membership in the UN Human Rights Council for the period 2020 – 2022. This RCHR takes the theme “Upholding Human Rights: Past Legacy and Future Action” .

Speakers from both Asia-Pacific and international organizations present at this activity, including: Representative of the Human Rights Committee Office in Bangkok, Chair of Komnas Perempuan, Deputy for Coordination of Quality Improvement for Children, Women and Youth KemenkoPMK, Presidential Staff Office, Indonesian Representative for AICHR, WHO Indonesia, as well as academics and experts in Asia Pacific.

RCHR 2022 is attended by relevant Ministries/Institutions in Indonesia, representatives of friendly countries’ embassies in Jakarta, National Human Rights Institutions, UN agencies, NGOs working in the fields of women’s and children’s rights, education and health, and academics as well as members of the media. The RCHR is expected to become a forum for sustainable Indonesian leadership in the field of human rights in the Asia and Pacific Region. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)