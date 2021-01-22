Indonesian Expected US Administration to Make A Positive Contribution of Palestinian-Israeli issue

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Indonesia hopes that the new United States Government (US) led by President Joe Biden could make a positive contribution to the resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli issue.

However, she said, the settlement of the Palestine-Israel problem must be fair based on a two-state solution.

“The settlement of the Palestine-Israel issue is just in accordance with various UN Resolutions and agreed international parameters, including the Two State Solution,” said Retno in an online press conference on Thursday.

Earlier, Antony Blinken, the candidate for US Secretary of State indicated that Biden would try harder to realize the formation of a Palestinian state, although he acknowledged the difficulties it might face.

“The only way to ensure Israel’s future as a democratic Jewish state is to give Palestine as the state they are entitled to. This is a solution for two countries, ”said Blinken during a hearing to confirm his appointment as Foreign Minister in the Senate on Tuesday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)