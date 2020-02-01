Indonesian Evacuation Team Departed to Wuhan, China

Tangerang, Banten, MINA – The evacuation team that will pick up Indonesian Citizens (WNI) in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China officially departed from VIP Terminal I of Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten on Saturday, Februari 1.

The release ceremony was conducted by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi accompanied by TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto and Minister of Health Terawan Agus Putranto.

According to the monitoring of MINA from Kompas TV, the evacuation team consisted of dozens of people, ranging from Batik Air crews, officers from the Ministry of Health and members of the Indonesian National Army (TNI).

“Goodbye friends, we are all with friends.I pray for the prayers of the entire Indonesian community both for the pickup team and Indonesian citizens in Wuhan,” Retno said when delivering a speech before the team, as quoted by Kompas.

The evacuation team is scheduled to depart Saturday at 13.00 West Indonesian Time (WIB) on a Batik Air Airbus A330 aircraft. It is estimated that the team will arrive in Wuhan at 20:00 WIB.

According to Retno, there were 250 Indonesians spread across Hubei province. They will be collected and picked up at the airport in Wuhan City.

According to the plan, the team and Indonesian citizens will depart from Wuhan at 05.00 WIB on Sunday.

After being evacuated, Indonesian citizens from China are said to immediately undergo a quarantine period of 14 days when they arrive in Indonesia.

The evacuation was carried out due to the emergence of a corona virus outbreak that first appeared in Wuhan and has caused hundreds of deaths and thousands infected.

The World Health Organization (WHO) finally officially announced the status of a world emergency for corona virus cases that continue to spread outside China. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)