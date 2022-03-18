Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli Facilitates Potential Cooperation between MINA News Agency and Libyan Media

Tripoli, MINA – The Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli, Libya, is expanding the potential for cooperation in the media sector between the Jakarta-based MINA News Agency and the SAMA News Agency, the Qasr Dogha News Agency, and the Tripoli-based Libyan Observer.

The effort was carried out by Ad-Interim Charge d’Affaires of the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli Moehammad Amar Maruf with representatives of the Qasr Dogha News Agency and SAMA Newsv Agency led by the President Director, Dr. Lubna Youni Ibrahim with journalists and photographers, namely Ahmed Nasser Ashams, Osama Nasser Ashams Sala and Abdama al-Din and representatives of the Libya Observer, namely Abdullah and Thaha, offline at the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli on Thursday night Jakarta time.

Meanwhile, the MINA News Agency led by General Leader Arief Rahman together with Rifa Berliana Arifin (Head of Arabic Language Editor) and Rana Setiawan (Head of Coverage) bravely attended.

It was also attended by the Director of the Middle East, the Directorate of Asia Pacific and Africa of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bagus Hendraning Kobarsyih, and the Directorate of KSPI of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs M. Rifqi Fikriansyah.

The Ad-Interim Charge d’Affaires of the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli Moehammad Amar Maruf hope the cooperation in the media sector of the two countries to improve bilateral relations in various other fields, especially in the fields of economy, education, and culture.

According to him, the media has a very important role to convey information about the development of the situation in the two countries and improve bilateral relations between the two.

“On that basis, we are trying to bridge cooperation in the field of news and information exchange as two friendly countries,” said Maruf.

The scope of cooperation in the media sector can include news exchanges between media institutions, journalist exchanges, training on media and also involvement between media institutions or news agencies in joint programs in the scope of economics, education, and culture.

At the meeting, the General Manager of the MINA Office, Arief Rahman, welcomed the agreement to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

“Exploring the potential for this cooperation can certainly be a moment to get to know each other’s cultures. We hope that this collaboration that can facilitate the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli can be established in the context of exchanging information and joint programs in the field of journalism,” he said.

MINA News Agency is the first general news agency in Indonesia with formats in three languages, namely Indonesian, Arabic and English.

MINA news agency was officially established on December 18, 2012 and is the first Islamic news agency in Indonesia as a source of information about Indonesia, Palestine and the Islamic World.

As a form of MINA’s activity as an Islamic media, in 2016 it hosted the International Conference of Islamic Media (ICIM), in Jakarta on 25 – 26 May 2016 which was attended by the Editor-in-Chief of news agencies and media organizations from 50 country .

News Agency President Director of SAMA, Dr. Lubna Youni Ibrahim is interested in collaborating in the media sector with media institutions and news agencies in Indonesia, and is interested in implementing a joint program to hold a journalistic workshop with the theme of economy, education, and culture.

“Our media has grown since 2017, our media is currently introducing Libyan and North African culture to Asian readers. Therefore, this cooperation meeting is very important,” said Lubna.

The meeting was closed by viewing the Exhibition of History, Culture and Creative Economy in the Exhibition Room of the Indonesian Embassy in Libya in Tripoli. They also saw the archive exhibition room of the 1955 Asian-African Conference (KAA) in Bandung, proof that Indonesia as the largest Muslim country has had relations with Libya for decades.

A collection of rare photos and historical documents that revealed the role of the Libyan delegation at the Asia Africa conference event 67 years ago was exhibited. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)