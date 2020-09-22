Indonesian Embassy in Moscow Bridges Indonesia-Russia Energy Sector Cooperation

Indonesian Deputy Ambassador to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, Azis Nurwahyudi (Photo: Indonesian Embassy in Moscow)

Moscow, MINA – Indonesia and Russia have great potential in the energy sector because they are supported by similar characteristics of energy consumption.

The Deputy Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, Azis Nurwahyudi, said that in an effort to exploit this great potential and to support the performance of economic diplomacy, the Indonesian Embassy in Moscow held an energy webinar between Indonesian and Russian business actors.

It was raised in a webinar with the theme “Utilizing the Potential of Indonesia-Russia Energy Cooperation” which was held on Monday, said the press statement of the Indonesian Embassy in Moscow which was received by MINA.

A total of 85 participants representing the government, business players in the energy sector as well as Indonesian and Russian academics participated in the webinar. This activity is part of a series of activities for 70 years of Indonesia-Russia relations.

In his remarks, Ambassador Ngurah Swajaya, Director General of America and Europe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia emphasized the need for collaboration to encourage diversification of energy supply as the key to national energy security and independence to face the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic and other possible disruption in the future.

So far, energy supply in Indonesia and Russia is still dominated by fossil energy.

“The use of fossil energy, namely oil and gas and coal, covers 69% of energy consumption in Indonesia, this is similar to Russia where 75% of energy consumption comes from gas and coal,” continued Ngurah.

Vice President of Business Russia, Nonna Kagramanyan welcomed the holding of this webinar and encouraged Indonesia-Russia cooperation in the energy sector.

“Russia is the right partner for Indonesia to develop alternative and renewable energy sources,” said Nonna.

The webinar, moderated by Cahya Sumaningsih, the Young Diplomat of the Indonesian Embassy in Moscow, presented 3 (three) speakers, namely Aditia Prasta, Head of the Indonesian Investment Promotion Center (IIPC) London, Toronota Tambun, Indonesian Energy Expert and Maxim Zargonov, Director of the MKS Group.

Aditia Prasta, Head of the Indonesian Investment Promotion Center (IIPC) London stated that Indonesia has an interest in developing renewable energy.

“Indonesia currently has a target of 23% new and renewable energy by 2025, in accordance with the mandate of the National Energy General Plan (RUEN),” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)