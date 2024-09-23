Indonesian Diplomatic Corps Attacked in Pakistan

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) confirmed that there was an attack on the Indonesian and other countries’ diplomatic corps convoy that was going to attend the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) activities in Swat Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Pakistan on Sunday.

“The attack that occurred on the road to Malam Jabba (approximately 300 km from Islamabad) is suspected to be a bomb (improvised explosive device) and caused 1 police officer to die and 3 other police officers to be injured,” said Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Roy Soemirat in his written statement on Monday.

Roy said that the diplomatic corps convoy was also accompanied by the Charge d’Affaires Ad Interim (KUAI) of the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad.

He ensured that the KUAI and the entire diplomatic corps convoy were safe and had returned to Islamabad safely.

Until now, no party has claimed responsibility.

The number of Indonesian citizens recorded as living in Pakistan is around 1,200 people. The majority are students and who are married to Pakistani citizens. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)