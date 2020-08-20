Indonesian Cricket Sports Enter World Rank 20

Select Language

Jakarta, MINA – The Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia, Zainudin Amali, appreciated one of Indonesia’s sports, namely cricket, which has succeeded in being ranked 20 in the world.

He conveyed it in the opening of Independence Day Cricket Championship 2020 on Tuesday afternoon via virtual from the Meeting Room, Youth and Sports Ministry building in Jakarta.

It also was attended by the Chairman of the Indonesian Cricket Association, Azis Syamsudin.

Furthermore, Sports Minister said PON XX 202I in Papua, Cricket is one of the branches contested. According to him, the venue in Papua is the best.

“Once again, I want to repeat that the venue is finished and is the best venue I have ever seen. “This can be used continuously. The venue is not only for PON, but also for international championships,” he said.

The Indonesian Menpora also asked Azis to lobby Asean countries so that the Cricket sport was competed in the upcoming 2021 Sea Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Azis Syamsudin said, the Cricket Championship was held in commemoration of the 75th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia. Hopefully, what we are doing will become a work, especially in sports. (T/RE1)

