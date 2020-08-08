Indonesian and Pakistani Foreign Ministers Discuss Kashmir Issues

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, discussing the latest developments in Jammu-Kashmir,

Retno said as President of the UN Security Council this August, Indonesia recorded Pakistan’s request for the UN Security Council to discuss the latest developments in Jammu-Kashmir.

“In the telephone conversation, I also emphasized that Indonesia’s position will always be impartial in discussing the Jammu-Kashmir issue. India and Pakistan are Indonesia’s friends, ”said Retno in a press briefing on Friday.

Retno also suggested that the two parties prioritize dialogue and negotiations to resolve conflicts in a peaceful manner and prioritize human safety, regardless of their background.

“In the midst of a pandemic like this, I also urge both parties (Pakistan and India) to overcome and deal with the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

In addition, the Indonesian Foreign Minister also held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud.

In addition to exchanging greetings for the Eid al-Adha, the two of them also discussed the implementation of Hajj.

“I would like to express my appreciation for the Hajj which went well in accordance with health protocols,” he said.

During the talks, the two Foreign Ministers also agreed to continue to work together in various multilateral forums, especially in efforts to support each other in nominations in various international organizations. (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)