Indonesia Welcomes the Arrival of 3.5 Million AstraZeneca Vaccine

Tangerang, MINA – Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi welcomed the arrival of nearly 3.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang on Tuesday night.

“Today, we are again witnessing a concrete example of COVAX’s efforts to deliver vaccines to AMC countries.Indonesia again received 3,476,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, through the COVAX Facility multilateral channel,” said the Foreign Minister virtually.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister himself is the Co-Chair of the COVAX Advance Market Commitment Engagement Group (AMC EG) multilateral vaccine program, with the Ethiopian Minister of Health and Canada’s Minister of International Development.

Retno said that with the arrival of this vaccine, Indonesia had received the finished vaccine for free from the multilateral route as many as 14,704,860 doses.

Indonesia has also secured as many as 137,611,540 doses of vaccine, both in the form of raw materials and ready-made vaccines.

Not only that, in the near future Indonesia will also return the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine through multilateral and bilateral cooperation.

“In the next few days, Indonesia will also receive dose-sharing vaccines through the multilateral channel, the COVAX Facility, namely Moderna [vaccine] from the United States, which is the second shipment. Then, dose-sharing through bilateral channels, namely from Japan, which is also the second delivery, and from the United Arab Emirates and this is also the second delivery,” she added. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)