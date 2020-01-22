Indonesia Urges UNSC to Enforce Laws Against Israel

ONew York, MINA – Indonesia urges the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to uphold international law and do not be silent on the threat of Israeli annexation on occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem.

Indonesian Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani conveyed this at the UNSC meeting on Palestine in New York on Tuesday.

“The council must uphold international law and do not be silent about the threat of formal Israeli annexation of the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem,” Ambassador Dian said, a UN Security Council report on Reliefweb.

He added the UN Security Council also should not allow this illegal act to be ignored, and urged the council to find a durable solution based on the UN Charter.

He cited resolution 2334 (2016), asserting that changes to the borders of June 4, 1967 other than those agreed upon by the parties through negotiations were a flagrant violation of international law.

“There is no other way to deal with this problem,” he said, calling for an end to the Gaza blockade and stressing the vital role of UNRWA.

Dian underlined the need to reverse the negative trend, citing the office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs that 621 Palestinian buildings were destroyed or confiscated in the West Bank in 2019. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)