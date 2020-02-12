Indonesia-Tunisia Initiate Special UNSC Meeting on Palestinian-Israeli Issue

New York, MINA – Indonesia and Tunisia succeeded in pushing for a special UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting to hear directly the statement of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in New York, United States (US) on Tuesday, February 11, local time.

“We request this meeting because of the latest developments in the Middle East region, which can raise the concerns of many parties, and affect the stability of the region and other parts of the world,” said the Indonesian Permanent Representative to the UN, Dian Triansyah Djani, as quoted from the website of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

The move between Indonesia and Tunisia is the implementation of the decision of Arab League Ministerial level meeting and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) last week after the announcement of a peace proposal submitted on January 28, 2020.

In addition to the Palestinian President, also present at the meeting was UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who stressed the position of the world body regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on two-state solutions in accordance with various resolutions of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly, and Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

At the meeting, Indonesia conveyed Indonesia’s full support for Palestine, while recalling the role of the United Nations, especially the UNSC, to do the right and fair thing for the Palestinian people.

“Let me reiterate the solidarity and full support of the government and Indonesian people for Palestinian struggle,” Triansyah Djani directly conveyed to Palestinian President at the meeting.

In his speech, Ambassador Djani emphasized Indonesia’s clear and consistent position in fighting for Palestinian independence, which was firmly rooted in the mandate of the constitution.

Indonesia is consistent in resolving a two-state solution and criticizing Israel’s actions that continue to occupy the Palestinian territories which can have an impact on efforts to achieve peace.

Furthermore, it was emphasized the need to restart credible multilateral dialogue and negotiations between the parties concerned, while underlining that any practical solution in this matter must not be in conflict with international law.

Indonesia also reminded that the Security Council owes the Palestinian people a sustainable solution to the humanitarian situation of Palestinian people which is very alarming.

In accordance with the mandate of the 1945 Constitution, Indonesia will continue diplomatic efforts at the UN to encourage the fulfillment of the rights of Palestinian people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)