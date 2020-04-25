Indonesia Urges UNSC to Stop Israeli Annexation

New York, MINA – Indonesia urges the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to immediately stop Israel’s plan to conduct formal annexation of the Palestinian territories and stop illegal settlement construction activities which are a form of silent annexation or “creeping annexation” amid the outbreak of Covid-19.

It was conveyed by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia at the UN, Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani in the “Open Debate” meeting held by the UNSC virtually to discuss the current conditions in Palestine and the Middle East region, including in the face of Covid-19 pandemic. Thus quoted from the official website of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, April 25.

Djani stressed that Israel’s plan for annexation of Palestinian West Bank region not only violates international law, but also threaten the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and stability in the region.

He reminded Israel’s obligation as “occupying power” in accordance with international law, is to protect and provide equipment and facilities, as well as access to health for Palestinians, including stopping the blockade of Gaza Strip.

Indonesia, who is also a member of the UN Security Council, is encouraging the international community to continue to support the role of the UN Assistance Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) and the appreciation of various social institutions in Palestine who have worked hard in assisting Palestinians.

Djani said the majority of member countries of the UNSC rejected the provocation and unilateral actions of Israel in the annexation of Palestinian territories.

Indonesia and almost all member states of the UNSC also reaffirmed support for the two-state solution peace plan based on agreed international parameters in accordance with various peaceful and fair resolutions.

Previously, the UN Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, had submitted a report on the latest developments in the Palestinian territories in Israeli occupation, in Gaza and the West Bank, including the situation of the threat of Covid 19.

Mladenov also conveyed various efforts that have been made by the United Nations in assisting Palestinians in dealing with the potential outbreak of the Covid-19 outbreak, including through the Response Plan and fundraising efforts for providing health needs and urgent humanitarian assistance for residents in the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)