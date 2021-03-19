Indonesia Urges Myanmar to Stop Using Violence

Bogor, MINA – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, said that Indonesia urged the use of violence in Myanmar to stop immediately so that there would be no more victims.

‘The safety and welfare of the people must be the top priority,” said Presiden on Friday at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java.

He also expressed his deep condolences and sympathy for the victims and their families of the use of violence that occurred in Myanmar.

“On behalf of all the Indonesian people, I would like to express my deep sorrow and sympathy to the victims and their families of the victims of the use of violence in Myanmar,” he continued.

The President emphasized that Indonesia also urged immediate dialogue and reconciliation to restore democracy, peace and stability in the country.

“I will immediately hold talks with the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam as Chair of ASEAN so that it is possible to hold an ASEAN summit to discuss the crisis in Myanmar,” said the President.

As quoted from Anadolu Agency, a civil society group that monitors political prisoners in Myanmar said that on Thursday morning, more than 217 Myanmar citizens have died since the military coup on February 1, 2021.

The Companion Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) reported an additional nine people died on Wednesday in the town of Kale in Sagaing County, Dagon Myothit City, Hlaing City, and Mingalar Taung Nyunt City in Yangon County, and Mandalay City.

The AAPP also received new reports that six people were killed on Tuesday.

“217 people are confirmed dead by this junta coup,” said AAPP in its latest report.

“The actual number of victims is likely much higher. We will continue to add, ”added the Myanmar-based NGO. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)