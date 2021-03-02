Indonesia Urges Myanmar to Release Political Prisoners

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi urged all parties in Myanmar to initiate dialogue and communication, including releasing political prisoners.

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party have been detained by the military since Monday.

He conveyed this when attending an informal meeting of the Foreign Ministers of ASEAN countries to discuss the development of the situation in Myanmar, led by Brunei Darussalam, this year’s ASEAN Chair, online on Tuesday.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister said that the situation in Myanmar continues to be worrying because of the increasing number of civilian casualties, who have lost their lives and sustained injuries.

“Therefore, Indonesia

urged the Myanmar security forces to exercise restraint and not

using force and violence, “he said.

“Desires, interests and voices

the people of Myanmar must be respected. Democracy guarantees freedom argue, “added Retno.

In its history, he continued, ASEAN has always prioritized dialogue in solving problems. These habits have contributed to the survival of ASEAN for more than 50 years.

For this reason, Indonesia urges all related parties to initiate dialogue and communication.

“Indonesia believes that ASEAN is also ready to facilitate the dialogue if requested,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)