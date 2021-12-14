Indonesia Urges Its Citizens Not to Travel Abroad to Prevent Omicron Variant

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi emphasized that the government appealed to all Indonesian citizens not to travel abroad if it is not urgent.

“The government requests very, very strongly, for Indonesian citizens who do not have very urgent interests not to travel abroad,” said Foreign Minister Retno in a press statement after the Limited Meeting on Evaluation of the Implementation of Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) on Monday virtually.

According to the Foreign Minister, currently there are more than 70 countries/regions that have detected the entry of the Omicron variant, both confirmed and suspected, including countries around Indonesia.

Retno added that the UK had also raised the COVID-19 alert level from Level 3 to Level 4.

“The UK raised its COVID-19 alert level from Level 3 to Level 4 after the addition of 1,239 cases of the Omicron variant on December 12, which is a double increase compared to December 11. One day has doubled.” he explained.

The Foreign Minister further said that currently, WHO has also provided updated information that experts are still working to determine the speed of transmission, the impact on hospitalization and severity, as well as the impact on the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Minister Retno again reminded that with the limited evidence, there is no other way but to continue to be careful and vigilant.

“In addition to accelerating vaccination, complying with health protocols, efforts are needed to limit movement. Love and protect our health and the health of Indonesia.” said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at the end of her explanation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)