Indonesia Urges Israel to Respect Jerusalem’s Status Quo

Jakarta, MINA – Responding to the provocative tour of Jews at Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex, the Indonesian government urged Israel to respect the status quo of Jerusalem.

“Stop all actions that further complicate security conditions in the region,” said the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as quoted from its statement on Twitter @Kemlu_RI on Saturday.

Indonesia also strongly condemns the provocative action led by the Israeli Minister. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the action was a violation of international law and the status quo of Jerusalem.

“For the umpteenth time, Israel has carried out provocative actions that could exacerbate the stability and security situation in the region,” said the Foreign Ministry.

Indonesia re-emphasized the importance of the Palestinian-Israeli peace process based on a two-state solution, according to international parameters.

Earlier, Israel’s Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and a group of settlers on Thursday, visited Al-Aqsa Mosque amid increasing tensions between the occupying army and Palestinians in the West Bank.

The visit is Ben-Gvir’s third to the site, since becoming a minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government.

The Israeli minister joined hundreds of Jews who visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to mark the Jewish holiday of Tisha B’Av. It is a day of mourning and repentance when Jews reflect on the destruction of the First and Second Temples, important events in Jewish history. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)